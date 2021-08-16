Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Issued By Raymond James

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Franco-Nevada in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.89. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays downgraded Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.67.

FNV stock opened at $154.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.98. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 54.62%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth about $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

