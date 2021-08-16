Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for ironSource Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:IS)

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for ironSource in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ironSource’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.80 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.41.

Shares of NYSE:IS opened at $9.68 on Monday. ironSource has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $11.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in ironSource during the second quarter worth about $105,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

