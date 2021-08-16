Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for LifeStance Health Group, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.28). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for LifeStance Health Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.16).

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

LFST opened at $13.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. LifeStance Health Group has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $29.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,536,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $107,309,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $84,785,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $73,917,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $61,575,000. 13.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $19,403,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

