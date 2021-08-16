Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Marqeta, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marqeta in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.14). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Marqeta’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21).

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MQ. assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marqeta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

Marqeta stock opened at $26.61 on Monday. Marqeta has a 12-month low of $23.83 and a 12-month high of $32.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $538,000. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, acquired 296,296 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

