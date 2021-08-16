Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Issued By William Blair

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of MediaAlpha in a report issued on Friday, August 13th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. William Blair also issued estimates for MediaAlpha’s FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

Shares of NYSE:MAX opened at $26.86 on Monday. MediaAlpha has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $70.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.64. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -191.86.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02).

In related news, insider Eugene Nonko sold 7,455 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $222,308.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Serge Topjian sold 10,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at $223,532.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 261,061 shares of company stock worth $9,790,299. Corporate insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 5.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,435,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,945,000 after buying an additional 317,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 30.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,097,000 after purchasing an additional 457,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 19.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,359,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,226,000 after purchasing an additional 218,972 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,350,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,845,000 after purchasing an additional 62,807 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,078,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,403,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares during the period. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

