Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Mplx Lp Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:MPLX)

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mplx in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 13th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Mplx’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Mplx had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.96 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.77.

MPLX stock opened at $28.21 on Monday. Mplx has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $31.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.70%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.