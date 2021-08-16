Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Avidity Biosciences, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) – SVB Leerink boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.71). SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Avidity Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.49) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.87) EPS.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 846.95%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

RNA opened at $19.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.94 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.14. Avidity Biosciences has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $37.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,757,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,336,000 after buying an additional 812,897 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,689,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,662,000 after buying an additional 660,470 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,800,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,267,000 after buying an additional 368,834 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $3,895,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,022,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,291,000 after buying an additional 168,764 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $14,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 20,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $565,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $40,211.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,303 shares of company stock worth $933,720. Insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

