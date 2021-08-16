Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for BELLUS Health Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for BELLUS Health in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now expects that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BELLUS Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on BELLUS Health in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BELLUS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

Shares of BLU stock opened at $3.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $262.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.20. BELLUS Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 35.43% and a negative net margin of 311,879.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BELLUS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 176.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 343.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 46,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 1,137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 89,882 shares in the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

