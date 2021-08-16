Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.37). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cerevel Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.49) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CERE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

CERE stock opened at $25.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a PE ratio of -3.94. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $31.09.

In related news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 21,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $275,357.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,723.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,440,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 445.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 379,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after buying an additional 310,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,277,000 after buying an additional 308,636 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,304,000 after buying an additional 296,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,837,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,406,000 after buying an additional 3,724,661 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

