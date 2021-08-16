Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Issued By Piper Sandler

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a report issued on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Continental Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.62.

Shares of CLR opened at $36.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.01. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $40.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is -51.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,807 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 21,833 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,850 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 54,184 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 1,911.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,042 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 22,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 200.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

