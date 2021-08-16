Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Issued By Piper Sandler

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for EOG Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the energy exploration company will earn $1.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.87. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.87 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EOG. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

NYSE:EOG opened at $68.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.77. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,811,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2,618.7% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 144,581 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after acquiring an additional 139,263 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 102,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 33,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 20,179 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

