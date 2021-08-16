Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Issued By Wedbush

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ironSource in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for ironSource’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ironSource in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.80 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ironSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.41.

Shares of NYSE IS opened at $9.68 on Monday. ironSource has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IS. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,433,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

