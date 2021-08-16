Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.88. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NOG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $16.44 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $21.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.79.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 387.23% and a negative return on equity of 102.70%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 6.59%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 54.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.