Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Issued By US Capital Advisors

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for NuStar Energy in a research note issued on Friday, August 13th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NS. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NS stock opened at $16.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 2.61. NuStar Energy has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $20.73.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $427.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.28 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.70%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NS. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,265,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $226,713,000 after buying an additional 817,689 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 19.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,357,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $168,910,000 after buying an additional 1,546,066 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 46.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 5,334,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,171,000 after buying an additional 1,698,844 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,280,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,967,000 after buying an additional 13,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 19.2% during the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,026,000 after buying an additional 285,562 shares during the last quarter. 36.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.