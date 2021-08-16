Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for OncoCyte Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for OncoCyte in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OncoCyte’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.71.

Shares of OncoCyte stock opened at $4.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $6.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 652.99% and a negative return on equity of 43.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in OncoCyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in OncoCyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in OncoCyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in OncoCyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in OncoCyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 59.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

