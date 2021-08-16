Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

Shares of SFM opened at $24.26 on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $29.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,253.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

