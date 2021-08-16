Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Issued By B. Riley

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The ExOne in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.14). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The ExOne’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). The ExOne had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 18.37%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The ExOne from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners downgraded The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

Shares of The ExOne stock opened at $24.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 1.29. The ExOne has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $66.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of The ExOne during the second quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in The ExOne in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The ExOne in the first quarter valued at $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in The ExOne by 27.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in The ExOne by 168.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

