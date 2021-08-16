Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO) Increased by Piper Sandler (TSE:BLD)

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.08). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital cut 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. 155675 (BLD.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

155675 has a 12-month low of C$49.61 and a 12-month high of C$2.32.

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$30.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$25.44 million.

About 155675 (BLD.TO)

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

