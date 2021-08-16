Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for 1stdibs.Com, Inc. Raised by William Blair (NASDAQ:DIBS)

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.50). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for 1stdibs.Com’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.21).

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DIBS. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of DIBS opened at $15.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.92. 1stdibs.Com has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $35.46.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,294,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,815,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,839,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,086,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,155,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

