Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ag Growth International Inc. Reduced by Raymond James (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a report issued on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$60.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.00.

TSE:AFN opened at C$28.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$526.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,869.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.06. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$25.24 and a 12-month high of C$48.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,000.00%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.