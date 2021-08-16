Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Allakos Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Allakos in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.09) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.06). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allakos’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.53) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.72) EPS.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01).

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALLK. Cowen began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.11.

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $82.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.10. Allakos has a 52 week low of $75.41 and a 52 week high of $157.98.

In related news, COO Adam Tomasi sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $57,946.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Alexander sold 14,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,819,013 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Allakos during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allakos during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allakos by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

