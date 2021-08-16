Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Lowered by Analyst

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Altimmune in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.21). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Altimmune’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ ALT opened at $12.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.49. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 1,093.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 46.4% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,758,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,978,000 after acquiring an additional 874,067 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 141.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,055 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 19.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,586,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,623,000 after purchasing an additional 258,883 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 10.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,315,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,593,000 after purchasing an additional 122,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter worth about $15,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

