Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for American Well Co. Cut by Piper Sandler (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for American Well in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.22). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Well’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Get American Well alerts:

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AMWL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Well presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NYSE AMWL opened at $11.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92. American Well has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $43.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AtonRa Partners grew its stake in shares of American Well by 3.7% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in American Well by 21.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in American Well by 8.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in American Well by 367.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in American Well by 21.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,340,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $341,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,439,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,001,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,484 shares of company stock worth $1,836,662. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.