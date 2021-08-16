Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BELLUS Health in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.24). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BELLUS Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.32) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Thursday.

Shares of BELLUS Health stock opened at C$4.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$332.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 18.11 and a quick ratio of 17.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.87. BELLUS Health has a 52-week low of C$2.70 and a 52-week high of C$6.22.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

