Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Bogota Financial Corp. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BSBK)

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bogota Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bogota Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BSBK opened at $10.45 on Monday. Bogota Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $150.74 million, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 million. Bogota Financial had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 3.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Bogota Financial by 248.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bogota Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bogota Financial by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 354,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 37,237 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Bogota Financial by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Bogota Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

