Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boyd Group Services in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BYD. Laurentian set a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Group Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$257.46.

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$243.04 on Monday. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$184.84 and a 1 year high of C$249.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$231.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of C$5.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

