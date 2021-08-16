Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Cut by Analyst

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of BWB opened at $15.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $449.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.39. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $18.25.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%.

In related news, Director Todd B. Urness acquired 4,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $71,180.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,090,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,917,558.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 20,496 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 211,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 19,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

