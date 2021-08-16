Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Bsr Reit Increased by Raymond James (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.68. The company had revenue of C$34.46 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 31st will be paid a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

