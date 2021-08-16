Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for BTRS Holdings Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:BTRS)

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of BTRS in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). William Blair also issued estimates for BTRS’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen began coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BTRS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $12.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.11. BTRS has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01.

In related news, Director Clare Hart bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $128,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,931.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 3,151,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $36,971,728.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,710,812 shares of company stock worth $43,547,374 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BTRS in the second quarter worth about $260,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in BTRS by 21.2% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,690,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,332,000 after buying an additional 295,942 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in BTRS by 386.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 549,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after buying an additional 436,847 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in BTRS by 5.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,356,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,834,000 after buying an additional 394,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in BTRS by 20.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

