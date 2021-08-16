Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Chorus Aviation Inc. Cut by Cormark (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note issued on Friday, August 13th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Cormark also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHR. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.40 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.43.

TSE CHR opened at C$4.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$717.71 million and a PE ratio of 33.11. Chorus Aviation has a 12-month low of C$2.12 and a 12-month high of C$5.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.46.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$199.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$222.00 million.

In other news, Director Richard Douglas Falconer purchased 103,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$496,175.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,200 shares in the company, valued at C$664,451.78.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

