Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Cut by Analyst

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Converge Technology Solutions in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CTS. Cormark dropped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$14.25 in a report on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.75 to C$13.25 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Converge Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.10.

Shares of TSE CTS opened at C$10.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.19. The stock has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 262.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$1.51 and a one year high of C$12.22.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

