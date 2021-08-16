Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for DCP Midstream, LP Boosted by US Capital Advisors (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of DCP Midstream in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 13th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for DCP Midstream’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. raised their target price on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DCP Midstream currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

DCP opened at $27.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 3.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. DCP Midstream has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $32.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 105.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the second quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 99.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

