Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Energy Transfer LP Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Energy Transfer in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 13th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $9.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.27. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.50. Energy Transfer has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -338.89%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 949,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $8,878,217.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $46,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,049,370 shares of company stock worth $18,968,690. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,872,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $575,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437,563 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 39.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 45,986,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $488,840,000 after purchasing an additional 12,906,763 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,054,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 190.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,324,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 5.0% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,594,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,004,000 after purchasing an additional 410,309 shares during the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

