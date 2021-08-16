Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. Cut by B. Riley (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.24). B. Riley also issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

EOSE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

NASDAQ EOSE opened at $14.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.43. The firm has a market cap of $859.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.01. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $31.95.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

