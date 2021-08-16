Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Lifted by Analyst

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.32). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. Evofem Biosciences had a negative net margin of 4,403.58% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.24%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Evofem Biosciences from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVFM opened at $0.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.99. Evofem Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of -0.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVFM. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 18,716 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 776.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 99,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 87,962 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Evofem Biosciences by 548.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 179,175 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 24,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 35.2% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 399,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 850,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,362.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Justin J. File purchased 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,235.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 440,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,599.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 112,680 shares of company stock valued at $119,360 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.