Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Fiera Capital Co. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) – Analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Fiera Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. Desjardins also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.25 target price on shares of Fiera Capital in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.96.

Shares of FSZ stock opened at C$10.76 on Monday. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of C$9.31 and a 12-month high of C$11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 28.62.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

