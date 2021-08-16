Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Lifted by Analyst

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Fiera Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.25 price objective on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.96.

Shares of FSZ stock opened at C$10.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of C$9.31 and a 12 month high of C$11.83.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

