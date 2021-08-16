Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for FIGS, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for FIGS in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FIGS’s FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05).

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, FIG Partners started coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.36.

NYSE:FIGS opened at $42.33 on Monday. FIGS has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

