Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Gamida Cell Ltd. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Gamida Cell in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.37). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gamida Cell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

GMDA opened at $5.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97. The company has a market capitalization of $323.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.91. Gamida Cell has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMDA. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the first quarter valued at $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter valued at $68,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 115.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

