Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Reduced by Barrington Research

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) – Analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gray Television in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Gray Television’s FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of GTN opened at $22.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.50. Gray Television has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.64.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.01 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

In other news, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $457,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,757 shares in the company, valued at $9,173,327.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Gray Television by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 20,080 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,188,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Gray Television by 23.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Gray Television by 40.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

