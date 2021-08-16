Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Graybug Vision, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Graybug Vision in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.43). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Graybug Vision’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GRAY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Graybug Vision from $14.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Graybug Vision from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

Graybug Vision stock opened at $3.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62. The stock has a market cap of $81.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74. Graybug Vision has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $37.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAY. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Graybug Vision by 58.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the first quarter worth $60,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the first quarter worth $78,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graybug Vision by 48.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the second quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

