Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Kinder Morgan, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – US Capital Advisors raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinder Morgan in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 13th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,779,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 14.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 224,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 27,640 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.7% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 262,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 14,177 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 341,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 129,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,058. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.