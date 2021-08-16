Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Northland Power Inc. Cut by Raymond James (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northland Power in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NPI. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northland Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.95.

TSE NPI opened at C$40.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51. Northland Power has a one year low of C$35.34 and a one year high of C$51.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.42%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.