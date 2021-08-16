Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Raised by Analyst

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) – Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Organon & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Fraser now forecasts that the company will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.46. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Organon & Co.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.11 EPS.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

NYSE OGN opened at $34.21 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.06.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $30,000.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.