Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. Reduced by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.51) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.43). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Prometheus Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.45) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.72) EPS.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.10).

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

NASDAQ:RXDX opened at $23.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 36.26 and a quick ratio of 36.26. Prometheus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $30.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

