Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for RadNet, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:RDNT)

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of RadNet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RadNet’s FY2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.09 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

RDNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Sidoti raised their price target on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on RadNet in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RadNet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $30.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.09. RadNet has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.43 and a beta of 1.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 33,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in RadNet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in RadNet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David L. Swartz purchased 4,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.47 per share, with a total value of $151,250.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 18,333 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $492,791.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

