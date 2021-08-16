Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Lowered by Desjardins

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – Desjardins cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Savaria in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. Desjardins also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

SIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Savaria to C$24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Laurentian increased their price objective on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Pi Financial increased their price objective on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of SIS opened at C$20.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.35. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of C$13.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.31.

In other Savaria news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.50, for a total transaction of C$102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,845,000. Also, Senior Officer Alexandre Bourassa sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.28, for a total value of C$337,985.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$405,574.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Savaria’s payout ratio is currently 97.62%.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

