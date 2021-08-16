Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Shawcor Ltd. Raised by Analyst (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shawcor in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Shawcor’s FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$279.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$276.66 million.

SCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upgraded Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cormark boosted their price target on Shawcor to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Shawcor to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.21.

SCL stock opened at C$4.93 on Monday. Shawcor has a fifty-two week low of C$1.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of C$347.32 million and a P/E ratio of -23.70.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

