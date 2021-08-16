Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Signify Health, Inc. Lifted by William Blair (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Signify Health in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). William Blair also issued estimates for Signify Health’s FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Signify Health stock opened at $26.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.48. Signify Health has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGFY. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Signify Health by 817.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Signify Health by 183.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

