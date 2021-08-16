Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Decreased by Analyst

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

SOI stock opened at $7.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $353.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 2.05. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.30.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOI. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1,354.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,451,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,445 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $36,498,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $11,700,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,934,000 after buying an additional 706,434 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,161,000 after buying an additional 523,100 shares in the last quarter. 54.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

